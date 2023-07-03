Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATD has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.69.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

TSE:ATD opened at C$67.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$50.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.90. The stock has a market cap of C$66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. Analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

