Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,300 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the May 31st total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,433.0 days.

Almirall Price Performance

Shares of LBTSF remained flat at $8.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. Almirall has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $8.85.

Get Almirall alerts:

About Almirall

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

Receive News & Ratings for Almirall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almirall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.