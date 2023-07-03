Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 917,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.86. The company had a trading volume of 102,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,290. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $103.90 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $911.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 93.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $20.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $201.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

