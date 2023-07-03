ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Shares Acquired by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.18% of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDOG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RDOG opened at $35.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

About ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.