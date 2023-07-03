Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 455 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MA opened at $389.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.26 and its 200 day moving average is $367.01. The company has a market capitalization of $368.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $395.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

