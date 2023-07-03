Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 613,703 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 613,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 2.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 13.85% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAUG. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $10,998,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 78,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.