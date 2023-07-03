Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 381,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,846 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $37,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $102.87.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

