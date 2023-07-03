Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $945,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL opened at $117.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $319.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

