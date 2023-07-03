Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 1.4% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after purchasing an additional 332,630 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,519.0% during the first quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.88. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.