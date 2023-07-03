Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,025 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 73,237.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2,411.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 868,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,849,000 after acquiring an additional 833,489 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,504,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $29.85 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $34.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

