Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,121 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBH opened at $155.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.38. VanEck Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $136.76 and a twelve month high of $170.25.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

