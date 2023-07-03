Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,822 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Price Performance

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $501,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $501,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,228. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.36 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.87 and its 200 day moving average is $131.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

