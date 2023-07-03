Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 85.6% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 118.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $87.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.69. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $77.57 and a 52 week high of $96.04.

