Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 183,679 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,679 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 272,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,818,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 214,654 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

