AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.62

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.62 and last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 126647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
