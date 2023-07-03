Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Ameren comprises about 2.1% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ameren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Ameren by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 1.2 %

AEE traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.61. 174,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.22.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

