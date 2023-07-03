American Express’ (AXP) Reiterates Rating Reiterated at 3M

3M reissued their reiterates rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.50.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.7 %

AXP stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,942. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.09. The stock has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,744,148,000 after buying an additional 144,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.