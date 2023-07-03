American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AWK opened at $142.01 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Insider Activity

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

