Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 446,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

AMPE traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. 65,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

