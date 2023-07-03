Analysts Set BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) PT at $10.25

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRSP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $874.56 million, a PE ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.67. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,271,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 814,650 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,196,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,108 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $16,207,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 145,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

