Analysts Set BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) PT at $10.25

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRSP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $874.56 million, a PE ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.67. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $9.45.
BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,271,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 814,650 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,196,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,108 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $16,207,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 145,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BrightSpire Capital
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.