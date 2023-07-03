Analyzing Alpha Services and (ALBKY) and Its Rivals

Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Free Report) is one of 282 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Alpha Services and to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Services and and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Services and N/A N/A N/A Alpha Services and Competitors 32.81% 10.51% 0.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha Services and and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Services and N/A N/A -185.27 Alpha Services and Competitors $783.98 billion $805.49 million 243.51

Analyst Ratings

Alpha Services and’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Services and. Alpha Services and is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alpha Services and and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Services and 1 1 0 0 1.50 Alpha Services and Competitors 1115 3519 3325 38 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 312.58%. Given Alpha Services and’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Services and has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha Services and rivals beat Alpha Services and on 11 of the 11 factors compared.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments. The company offers various deposit products, including deposits/savings accounts, working capital/current accounts, checking accounts, investment facilities/term deposits, repos, and swaps; loans comprising mortgage loans, consumer loans, working capital facilities, corporate loans, and letters of guarantee; and debit and credit cards. It also provides leasing and factoring services; asset management services; insurance products; stock exchange, advisory, and brokerage services relating to capital markets; investment banking facilities, as well as deals in interbank market activities and securitization transactions; and mobile and Web banking services. Further, the company provides in the real estate management and hotel services. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in Athens, Greece.

