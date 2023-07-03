Ankr Achieves Market Cap of $237.69 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $237.69 million and $18.04 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,274.69 or 1.00038880 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02371627 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $13,285,343.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

