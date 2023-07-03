Antonetti Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 550,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,832,000 after acquiring an additional 130,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.