Antonetti Capital Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.6% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.
NYSE LLY opened at $470.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $447.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $470.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $434.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.31.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
