Antonetti Capital Management LLC Invests $159,000 in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNG. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,153,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 171.4% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 174,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 32,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

UNG stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

