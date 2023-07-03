Antonetti Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

