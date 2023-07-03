Antonetti Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,173,676,000 after purchasing an additional 351,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,352,840,000 after purchasing an additional 537,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $109.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

