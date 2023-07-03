Anyswap Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.62 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for approximately $4.22 or 0.00013503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $78.62 million and $657.86 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 4.17873805 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $477.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

