Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after acquiring an additional 211,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $838,863,000 after buying an additional 819,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $144.40. 634,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,172,909. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $146.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day moving average is $118.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

