Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Campbell Soup makes up 1.6% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 537,042 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.40. 1,042,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,182. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.73.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 56.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

