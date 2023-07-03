Aquila Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 2.2% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.67. 177,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

