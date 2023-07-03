Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Aquila Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.4% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.35.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total transaction of $3,230,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $523,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total transaction of $3,230,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $523,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $167,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,146 shares of company stock worth $30,831,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.90. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.31 and a 12 month high of $178.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

