Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives $14.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green bought 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $14.82 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 45.47 and a quick ratio of 45.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.67%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.