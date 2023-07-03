ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 81,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 61,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.37. 128,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,411. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 76.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

