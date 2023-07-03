ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Citigroup

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.78.

ArcBest stock opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.53. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.97.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ArcBest by 713.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,861 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in ArcBest by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 298,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 119,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

