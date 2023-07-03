Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) is Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s 10th Largest Position

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lessened its stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,120,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. Arco Platform comprises about 4.4% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arco Platform by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arco Platform by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arco Platform by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Arco Platform by 11.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter.

Arco Platform Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. Arco Platform Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $678.75 million, a P/E ratio of 242.80 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.62 million. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

