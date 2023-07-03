Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $8.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $460.08. 681,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,224. The company has a market cap of $436.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,543 shares of company stock worth $372,308,236 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

