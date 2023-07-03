Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $99.30

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.30 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 99.53 ($1.27), with a volume of 43776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.28).

Arix Bioscience Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 65.00 and a quick ratio of 117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.78 million, a P/E ratio of -436.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.46.

Get Arix Bioscience alerts:

Insider Activity at Arix Bioscience

In other news, insider Debra Barker purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £27,560 ($35,041.32). Corporate insiders own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Arix Bioscience Company Profile

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.