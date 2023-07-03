Ark Trading Up 1.1% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $44.49 million and $1.06 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002103 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002634 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,025,716 coins and its circulating supply is 174,026,502 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.