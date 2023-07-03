Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Short Interest Up 50.8% in June

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $362,691.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 696,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,814,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,946,280,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 510,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,425. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $997.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. The business had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About Arlo Technologies

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.