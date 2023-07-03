Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,300 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 951,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $8,031,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 614,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 559,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,032,000 after purchasing an additional 408,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 153,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,013. The company has a current ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $14.62.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

