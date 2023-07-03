Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of ARVN opened at $24.82 on Monday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arvinas will post -6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,007,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,340,000 after buying an additional 606,500 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 19.0% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,570,000 after acquiring an additional 594,488 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 31.3% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,569,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after acquiring an additional 373,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $12,524,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

