ASD (ASD) Market Cap Hits $46.17 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0699 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $46.17 million and $2.50 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014185 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,117.02 or 0.99955792 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05775188 USD and is up 5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,245,353.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

