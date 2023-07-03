Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

(Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

