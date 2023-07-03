Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 2.5 %

AWH stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 164,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 695,844 shares during the period.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

