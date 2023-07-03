AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from £127 ($161.47) to £119 ($151.30) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($157.66) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £119.32 ($151.71).
AstraZeneca Price Performance
AZN stock traded down GBX 902 ($11.47) during midday trading on Monday, reaching £103.74 ($131.90). 3,775,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,432. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £117.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £114.12. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 9,499.21 ($120.78) and a 1-year high of £123.92 ($157.56). The company has a market cap of £160.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,395.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
