Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Up 8.7 %

ATTO stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.75. Atento has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Institutional Trading of Atento

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

