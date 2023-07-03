Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 990,938 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 618,739 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $21.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

