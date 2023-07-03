Audius Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $203.60 million and $8.42 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,187,663,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,646,260 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

