Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,547. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.30. The company has a market cap of $304.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.